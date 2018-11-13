Video: Alisson Becker and Gabriel Jesus at Arsenal’s training ground

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker and Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus were in action at Arsenal’s London Colney training ground today.

The pair of set to feature for Brazil in a friendly against Uruguay at the Emirates Stadium on Friday evening.

They were at the Gunners’ training base today to start their preparations for the match. They were joined by Alisson’s club-mates Fabinho and Roberto Firmino and City stars Ederson and Danilo.

Superstar team-mate Neymar was allowed to sit out the session after arriving late from his duties with French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

You can see Alisson, Jesus and their national team colleagues in action in the video below.