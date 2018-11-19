Video: Alisson Becker making saves at MK Dons

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has shared a video showing him making a string of saves at Stadium MK.

Alisson and his Brazil team-mates are in action at the home of League Two side MK Dons later today, when they face Cameroon in a friendly match.

Before the game, there was time for a training session in the ground yesterday evening. You can see Alisson denying his national team colleagues in that session in the video below.