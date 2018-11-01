Video: Arsenal debutant reacts to being drawn against Spurs
Arsenal defender Julio Pleguezuelo has given his reaction to the prospect of a north London derby in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.
The 21-year-old Spaniard made his debut in last night’s fourth-round win over League One side Blackpool.
After the final whistle, Pleguezuelo recorded a short video for the club’s supporters in which he said he was “so happy” to have made his first-team bow. He also revealed that the players had just heard the news that they will face local rivals Spurs in the next round.
He said: “Let’s make sure we beat them.”
"I've just found out who we've got in the next round… let's make sure we beat them!"@JPleguezuelo knows what it means 🔴 pic.twitter.com/YmKt3Cae4r
