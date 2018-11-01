Video: Arsenal debutant reacts to being drawn against Spurs

Arsenal defender Julio Pleguezuelo has given his reaction to the prospect of a north London derby in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

The 21-year-old Spaniard made his debut in last night’s fourth-round win over League One side Blackpool.

After the final whistle, Pleguezuelo recorded a short video for the club’s supporters in which he said he was “so happy” to have made his first-team bow. He also revealed that the players had just heard the news that they will face local rivals Spurs in the next round.

He said: “Let’s make sure we beat them.”