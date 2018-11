Olivier Giroud fired Chelsea to victory and a place in the Europa League knockout rounds by scoring the winner in tonight’s game against BATE Borisov in Minsk.

The World Cup winner headed in Emerson Palmieri’s cross to score his first goal of the season and what proved to be the only goal of the match.

You can see Giroud’s goal and the rest of the highlights from this evening’s match in Belarus in the video below.