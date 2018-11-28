Video: Chelsea training ahead of PAOK clash

Chelsea have been training at their Cobham base today as they prepare to face Greek side PAOK Salonika in tomorrow evening’s Europa League clash.

Maurizio Sarri and his players were on the training pitch for their final session ahead of the game.

The Blues will be seeking to bounce back from last weekend’s Premier League defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, albeit they are already through to the knockout stages and Sarri might choose to rotate his squad.

You can see footage of today’s training session in the video below.