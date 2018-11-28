Video: Christian Eriksen gives Spurs the lead vs Inter Milan

Tottenham Hotspur’s Champions League hopes are currently alive and kicking after Christian Eriksen’s late goal secured victory over Inter Milan at Wembley this evening.

Spurs were heading out of the competition, with the must-win match still goalless deep into the second half.

But Eriksen broke the deadlock at Wembley in the 80th minute to keep Mauricio Pochettino’s side in with a chance of progressing.

The Denmark international fired in from close range after Moussa Sissoko’s charge into the box and Dele Alli’s back-to-goal layoff for Eriksen.