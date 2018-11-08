Video: Danny Welbeck suffers horror injury (Arsenal 0-0 Sporting)

Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck suffered what looked to be a serious ankle injury during this evening’s 0-0 draw with Sporting Lisbon in the Europa League.

The England international landed awkwardly after jumping to challenge for a header in the Sporting penalty area in the 25th minute.

Welbeck was writhing around in pain on the pitch and needed oxygen before being stretchered off and replaced by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

You can see how Welbeck sustained his injury in the video below.