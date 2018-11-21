Video: Demarai Gray, Dom Solanke (two) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (two) fire England U21 to 1-5 victory in Denmark

England Under-21s coasted to a 1-5 away win over Denmark Under-21s in last night’s friendly.

Leicester City’s Demarai Gray opened the scoring in the 31st minute. Liverpool’s Dom Solanke scored a goal either side of the break, with the hosts having pulled one back on the stroke of half-time. Solanke’s second – a backheel finish with his back to goal – was the pick of the goals.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored a brace of his own in the final 10 minutes.