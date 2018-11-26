Video: Eden Hazard discusses Real Madrid transfer
Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard has once again been talking about a prospective transfer to Real Madrid.
The Belgium international was in France last night to appear on the Canal Foot Club television show.
Hazard ruled out a move the Bernabeu in the January transfer window, but beyond that the situation was not so clear.
Asked about the Madrid links, he said: “For now, I’m concentrating on Chelsea (…) It’s impossible that I will leave in January.”
Los Blancos are struggling in in La Liga this season, currently sitting sixth in the table, and are likely to strengthen their squad considerably next summer.
🗨️ @hazardeden10 sur le Real Madrid : "Pour l'instant, je me concentre sur Chelsea (…) Impossible que je parte au mois de Janvier" pic.twitter.com/5U5JLtITFU
