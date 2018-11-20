Video: Former Chelsea and Man Utd target Alex Sandro talks up Premier League transfer

Juventus left-back Alex Sandro has revealed he would like to make a move to the Premier League.

The 27-year-old is currently in the UK on international duty with Brazil, who face Cameroon in a friendly at Stadium MK this evening.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference ahead of that game, he said: “I have a desire to play in the Premier League, but right now I’m very happy where I am, at the club I am at, the league I’m playing in.”

Chelsea and Manchester United are among the clubs to have previously been strongly credited with interest in Alex Sandro.

The Blues’ failure to land him in the 2017/18 seasob seemed to be one of the issues that ultimately led to Antonio Conte’s departure. The Italian was keen to add Alex Sandro to his squad in the summer 2017 and winter 2018 windows, but The Telegraph claims the then Premier League champions were unwilling to stump up Juve’s £60m asking price.

Manchester United’s interest was strongest last summer. At one stage they were reported to have agreed personal terms with the player, but were unable to complete the deal.