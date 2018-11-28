Video and Goal-line Photo: David De Gea’s stunning save vs Young Boys

Manchester United are through to the knockout stages of the Champions League after last night’s 1-0 win over Young Boys.

It could have been very different had it not been for goalkeeper David De Gea’s heroics. The Spain international produced an outrageous save to stop United going behind at Old Trafford.

De Gea flung himself across his goal-line to tip the ball around the post when it looked certain that he was beaten.

You can see the save in the video below and the photo above shows just how well De Gea did to keep the ball out of the net.