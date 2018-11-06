Video: Harry Kane nutmegged twice in quick succession in Spurs training

It’s no secret that footballers hate getting nutmegged. Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane suffered the indignity twice in quick succession in training yesterday.

Kane was playing the part of piggy-in-the-middle in a rondo passing drill at Hotspur Way as he and his team-mates prepare for this evening’s Champions League clash with PSV Eindhoven.

After being nutmegged by Erik Lamela (much to the delight of the other players involved in the drill), Kane is recovering his poise when Kyle Walker-Peters also slipped the ball between his legs.