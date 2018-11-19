Video: Harry Kane’s hilarious reaction to Jesse Lingard’s goal

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is no stranger to goals, but even he was impressed by Jesse Lingard’s strike for England against the USA last week.

The Spurs star has posted footage showing him watching the United midfielder’s goal on a laptop screen in his seat on the bench at Wembley on Thursday evening.

Kane’s reaction to the goal was visible for all to see. He puckered up his lips and furrowed his brow in approval before setting off to warm up with Wayne Rooney.