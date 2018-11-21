Video: James Milner on target in Liverpool training ahead of Watford game
Liverpool return to Premier League action after the international break with a game against Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday afternoon.
It looks like midfielder James Milner has got his shooting boots on as he prepares to resume the season after a two-week break.
The 32-year-old shared a video on Twitter showing him in action in a late afternoon training session at Melwood.
Milner is seen turning and lashing the ball into the net with his first touch.
⚽️💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/WY3wa3Qbuk
— James Milner (@JamesMilner) November 20, 2018