Video: Jesse Lingard and Harry Kane fire England to victory over Croatia (goals and highlights)

England came from behind to record a 2-1 win over Croatia in their Nations League decider this afternoon.

The Three Lions fell behind to Andrej Kramaric’s deflected shot after the former Leicester City man twisted and turned to find space in the penalty box in the 57th minute.

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard tapped in the equaliser after Harry Kane got on the end of a long throw-in.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane then slid in to convert Ben Chilwell’s free-kick.

You can see all the goals and highlights from the match in the video below.