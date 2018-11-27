Video: Jose Mourinho previews Man Utd vs Young Boys

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho faced the media yesterday evening for his pre-match press conference ahead of tonight’s Champions League clash with Young Boys.

The Portuguese boss confirmed that defenders Victor Lindelof and Marcos Rojo will both miss the game due to injuries.

He also doubled-down on his demand for more intensity and effort from his players in the wake of last weekend’s 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace.

Mourinho called on his team to start strongly and be proactive, and insisted that his tactics are not the reason for some of the laboured displays so far this season.