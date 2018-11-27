Video: Jose Mourinho sends a message to his ‘lovers’ after Man Utd beat Young Boys

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho addressed his “lovers” in the wake of this evening’s 1-0 win over Young Boys.

That result, coupled with Juventus’ victory over Valencia, ensured United booked their place in the knockout stages with one group game to spare.

Mourinho was keen to point to his record a navigating the group stages throughout his career when he gave a post-match television interview.

He said: “For some of my lovers, I just want to say – for the ones that like stats – 14 seasons in the Champions League. 14 times qualified through the group phase.”

He added: “The season I didn’t play Champions League I won the Europa League.”

Mourinho also discussed his reaction to a chance missed by England international Marcus Rashford early in the match.