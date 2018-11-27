Video: Jose Mourinho smashes a water bottle crate after Man Utd’s late winner vs Young Boys

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho slammed a crate of water bottles into the ground after his side’s late winner against Young Boys in this evening’s Champions League game.

Mourinho cut a frustrated figure as his side looked set to a second successive goalless draw at Old Trafford.

When midfielder Marouane Fellaini broke the deadlock in the closing stages, all of the United manager’s frustration was released and found itself directed towards the nearby collection of water bottles.

The crate did not look to be in good condition after the incident.