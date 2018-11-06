Video: Jurgen Klopp says he hasn’t got enough fingers to point to what went wrong Red Star Belgrade

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he has not got enough fingers to point to all the things that went wrong in tonight’s 2-0 defeat at Red Star Belgrade.

Two goals from Milan Pavkov inflicted a shock defeat on the Premier League club.

After the Reds slipped to their second Champions League loss of the season, Klopp admitted that Red Star were the deserved winners of this evening’s game.

You can see Klopp’s post-match press conference in Serbia in the video below.