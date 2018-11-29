Video: Jurgen Klopp says PSG make Liverpool look like butchers

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says his players were made to look like butchers by Paris Saint-Germain.

The Reds slipped to a 2-1 defeat at Parc des Princes in last night Champions League group game.

Klopp was unhappy at the number of free-kicks awarded against his team in the second-half, saying that his team were painted as butchers.

He seemed to apportion some blame to the PSG players, as well as to the referee for his management of the game.