Video: Jurgen Klopp’s press conference ahead of Arsenal vs Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp faced reporters this morning for his pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League clash with Arsenal.

The Reds travel to the Emirates Stadium for a Saturday tea-time kick-off.

Klopp confirmed that Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita (both hamstring) are ruled out of the game against the Gunners, but are ready to return to full training.

But Mo Salah is fit despite a slight injury scare.

Klopp lavished praise on Unai Emery’s side and promised an “interesting” match.

You can see the press conference in full in the video below.