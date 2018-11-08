Video: Juventus 1-2 Man Utd (highlights and goals)

Manchester United recorded a dramatic comeback win over Juventus in last night’s Champions League clash in Turin.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s stunning goal gave the Serie A champions the lead in the 65th-minute.

But Juan Mata equalised with a free-kick in the 86th-minute and Alex Sandro turned Ashley Young’s set-piece into his own net in the 89th-minute to give United a stunning victory.

You can see all three goals and the rest of the highlights from the match in the video below.