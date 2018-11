Video: Liverpool training at Red Star Belgrade

Liverpool have been training at Red Star Belgrade this evening ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League group game.

The Reds’ 21-man travelling party flew from Merseyside to Serbia earlier today. After landing in Belgrade, they were straight into action at the Rajko Mitić Stadium for their final pre-match preparations.

Here are a selection of videos and photos of Jurgen Klopp’s players familiarising themselves with their surroundings and the playing surface, and training in the stadium earlier this evening.