Video: Liverpool’s Dom Solanke scores sensational backheel goal for England U21 vs Denmark U21

Liverpool striker Dom Solanke is in great form at the minute.

Having scored two goals for England Under-21s against Italy Under-21s earlier in the current international break, he bagged another brace against Denmark Under-21s last night.

His second against the Danes was the pick of his four goals across the two fixtures.

Pouncing on a loose ball after the goalkeeper spilled a left-footed shot from Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden, Solanke found himself in the penalty area but facing away from goal.

He applied an impressive backheel finish before the keeper or defenders had time to close him down.

You can see Solanke’s backheel goal in the video below.