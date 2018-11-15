Video: Liverpool’s Dom Solanke scores two as England U21 beat Italy U21

England Under-21s recorded an impressive away win over Italy Under-21s this evening.

Liverpool striker Dom Solanke scored both England’s goals in a 1-2 victory for Aidy Boothroyd’s side.

Solanke found space between Italy’s central defenders to nod in his and England’s first from Ryan Sessegnon’s cross.

The Azzurri equalised through Juventus winger Moises Kean.

But Solanke steered in the winner from close range from a Jay Dasilva cross early in the second half.

You can see both Solanke’s goals in the video below.