Video: Lucas Torreira clutching yerba mate and man of the match award after Bournemouth game
Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira had his hands full after today’s Premier League win at Bournemouth.
The Uruguay international was named man of the match after a 1-2 away victory for the Gunners.
As he left the Vitality Stadium, Torreira was clutching his man of the match award. But he was also trying to enjoy some yerba mate, the South American infusion drink consumed from a fancy container.
You can see Torreira post-match in the video below.
☕️ Mate tea
🏆 @premierleague Man of the Match trophy
All set for our journey back to London, @LTorreira34? pic.twitter.com/6XDREL964h
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) November 25, 2018