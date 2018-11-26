Video: Luke Shaw rejects Jose Mourinho’s claim that Man Utd lack heart

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw has dismissed manager Jose Mourinho’s suggestion that the players lack “heart”.

Mourinho made the claim in the wake of United’s goalless draw with Crystal Palace at Old Trafford last weekend.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League game against Young Boys, Shaw denied his boss’ accusation. He claimed that every player in the United dressing room is a fighter and working hard to win trophies.

You can see his press conference in full in the video below.