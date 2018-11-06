Video: Man Utd star fires ball at Sky Sports reporter

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is in a chipper mood after his match-winner against Bournemouth last weekend.

As he and his team-mates prepared on the training pitch at Carrington for tomorrow’s clash with Juventus in the Champions League, Rashford aimed a long range shot at Sky Sports reporter Vinny O’Connor, who was doing a piece to camera on the touchline.

As against the Cherries, Rashford was on target.

His post-match use of emojis amounted to a full confession, but the footage you can see below meant he was already bang to rights.