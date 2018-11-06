Video: Man Utd star fires ball at Sky Sports reporter
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is in a chipper mood after his match-winner against Bournemouth last weekend.
As he and his team-mates prepared on the training pitch at Carrington for tomorrow’s clash with Juventus in the Champions League, Rashford aimed a long range shot at Sky Sports reporter Vinny O’Connor, who was doing a piece to camera on the touchline.
As against the Cherries, Rashford was on target.
His post-match use of emojis amounted to a full confession, but the footage you can see below meant he was already bang to rights.
Absolutely pinpoint!
Our own Vinny O'Connor gets hit by a perfect ball at @ManUtd training! @MarcusRashford was that you?
United prepare for tomorrow's crunch game with Juventus: https://t.co/qKrEZwSQNh pic.twitter.com/E1qKLcCHBO
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 6, 2018
— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) November 6, 2018