Video: Man Utd training ahead of Juventus game
Manchester United trained at Carrington earlier today ahead of their flight to Italy for tomorrow’s Champions League clash with Juventus.
The Red Devils held a final training session on UK soil in front of the TV cameras.
Manager Jose Mourinho was overseeing training as his side seek to build on back-to-back Premier League wins to kickstart their season.
You can see footage from today’s preparations for the clash with Serie A champions Juve in the video below.