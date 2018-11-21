Video: Man Utd’s Alexis Sanchez scores for Chile vs Honduras

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez was on target for Chile in their friendly against Honduras overnight.

Sanchez scored his 41st international goal to put Chile into a 3-1 lead in what turned out to be a 4-1 win.

The United man slotted in from the rebound after having his penalty kick saved by Luis Lopez on the hour mark.

That was befitting of Sanchez’s season so far. The 29-year-old has scored only one goal for United so far this season and has been struggling with form.

