Video: Marcus Rashford and Ander Herrera react to Man Utd’s win at Bournemouth

Manchester United scored a late winner to pick up three points at Bournemouth today.

Substitute Marcus Rashford struck in injury time as the Red Devils came from behind to record a 1-2 win at the Vitality Stadium.

After the final whistle, match-winner Rashford and midfielder Ander Herrera, who also made an impressive contribution after coming off the bench, spoke to the media about the game.

You can hear what they had to say in the videos below.



