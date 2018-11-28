Video: Mauricio Pochettino previews Spurs’ must-win game against Inter Milan

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino faced the media for his pre-match press conferences ahead of this evening’s Champions League game against Inter Milan.

Spurs need to beat the Serie A giants at Wembley if they are to avoid being knocked out of the competition.

Pochettino told journalists that his players can accomplish that mission and salvage their Champions League spot.

You can see what else Pochettino had to say about the game in the video below.