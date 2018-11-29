Video: Mauricio Pochettino reacts to Spurs’ win over Inter Milan
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino was all smiles after his side’s win over Inter Milan at Wembley last night.
The north Londoners needs a win over the Serie A giants to avoid being knocked out of the competition. Christian Eriksen’s 80th-minute winner ensured they did just that, so Pochettino was understandably a happy man when he faced reporters in his post-match press conference.
You can hear his thoughts on the game in the video below.