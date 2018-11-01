Video: Mauricio Pochettino says he cannot wait to play Unai Emery’s Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino says he cannot wait to go up against his friend Unai Emery’s Arsenal side.

The Spurs boss was speaking after last night’s 3-1 win over West Ham in their Carabao Cup fourth-round tie, which set up a quarter-final clash with the Gunners.

Pochettino is relishing the north London derby, which takes on a new dimension given his self-proclaimed love for Emery.

Spurs face two trips to the Emirates Stadium in December, the Premier League clash on December 2 and now the League Cup tie.

You can see Pochettino’s comments in the video below.