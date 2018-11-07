Video: Mauricio Pochettino says he liked being booed by Spurs fans

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino says he liked being booed by the club’s supporters during last night’s Champions League game against PSV Eindhoven.

The Spurs boss was jeered by some fans in Wembley when he chose to substitute Brazilian winger Lucas Moura. Pochettino sent Erik Lamela on in place of Lucas in the 62nd-minute – a decision that many of those in the stadium thought was incorrect.

While many managers would not appreciate having the club’s supporters on his back, Pochettino says he enjoyed being booed for the first time since taking charge of the club.

He also alluded to the fact that Spurs had scored two goals to come from behind and win the match after the substitution was made as justification that it was the right call.

You can see Pochettino making those comments in his post-match press conference in the video below.