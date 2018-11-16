Video: Mo Salah scores a last-minute winner for Egypt vs Tunisia

Liverpool star Mo Salah was once again Egypt’s hero as he scored a last-minute winner in today’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Tunisia.

The match appeared to be heading for a 2-2 draw until Salah played a one-two to race into the penalty area and apply a deft finish to give the Pharaohs a 3-2 victory.

Despite both teams having already qualified for next summer’s tournament, the game clearly meant a lot, as indicated by Salah whipping off his shirt in celebration after his goal.