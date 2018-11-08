Video: Paul Pogba gatecrashes Juan Mata’s post-match interviews after Man Utd beat Juventus

Manchester United attacking midfielder Juan Mata is a little bit on the periphery at the moment.

Not a guaranteed starter for Jose Mourinho’s side and with a less brash nature than some of his team-mates, the Spaniard is by no means guaranteed the limelight.

He probably thought setting the Red Devils on the course to victory over Juventus last night with a stunning free-kick might have afforded him centre stage.

But Mata was midway through his post-match interview when the imposing figure of Paul Pogba loomed in from the side of the camera in mock inquisitiveness.

That prompted Mata to say: “The star of the show for you and for United.”