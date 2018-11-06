Video: Paul Pogba speaks ahead of return to Juventus

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba gave a pre-match press conference ahead of his return to former club Juventus.

The France international – United’s club record signing following his £89m move from Juve in 2016 – faced reporters this evening, shortly after he and his team-mates had arrived in Turin.

United face Pogba’s old side in their fourth Champions League group game.

You can hear what the World Cup winner had to say in his press conference in the video below.