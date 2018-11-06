Video and Photos: Spurs training ahead of PSV Eindhoven game

Tottenham Hotspur’s players were in action at their Hotspur Way training base yesterday as they prepare for this evening’s Champions League group game against PSV Eindhoven.

The north Londoners’ hopes of progressing in the competition are hanging by a thread following their draw in the Netherlands in the reverse game a fortnight ago and defeats in their opening two games.

You can see the Spurs players preparing for the must-win game in the selection of videos and photos below.