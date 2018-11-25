Skip to main content

Video: Scenes at the final whistle after Arsenal beat Bournemouth

Arsenal recorded a 1-2 win over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium this afternoon.

A Jefferson Lerma own goal and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s strike secured all three points for the Gunners and extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 17 games.

After the final whistle goalscorer Aubameyang was among the players who walked over to the travelling Arsenal fans to applaud them for their support.

You can see the scenes as the Gunners’ players pay tribute to their supporters after the final whistle in the video below.

Manager Unai Emery marked the victory with an understated double fist shake after shaking hands with Cherries boss Eddie Howe.