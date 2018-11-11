Video: Scenes at the final whistle after Liverpool beat Fulham

These were the scenes at the final whistle after Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Fulham earlier today.

Goals from Mo Salah and Xherdan Shaqiri gave the Reds victory over the Cottagers. Man of the match Shaqiri, who had been substituted, ambled back onto the pitch to show his appreciation to the crowd and take their accolades.

Manager Jurgen Klopp was particularly generous in his affection towards left-back Andy Robertson, who was another of Liverpool’s star performers today.