Video: Scenes at the final whistle after Man City beat Man Utd

These were the scenes at the final whistle after Manchester City beat rivals Manchester United in this afternoon’s derby at the Etihad Stadium.

City recorded a 3-1 win over United. Goals from David Silva, Sergio Aguero and Ilkay Gundogan took Pep Guardiola’s back to the top of the Premier League table.

At the final whistle Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling swapped their planned short corner routine for a handshake routine.

There was a brief touchline embrace between Guardiola and his old adversary Jose Mourinho.