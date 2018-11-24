Video: Scenes at the final whistle after Spurs beat Chelsea

These were the scenes after the final whistle in today’s Premier League clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at Wembley.

Spurs emerged as 3-1 winners over the Blues on their return to action after the international break.

Two of their three goalscorers – Dele Alli and Heung-min Son – walked off the pitch together after the game. Along with midfielder Moussa Sissoko, they applauded the Wembley crowd and took the accolades of the ball boys, who had formed something of a guard of honour.