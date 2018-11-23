Video: Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino previews Chelsea game

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has held his pre-match press conference ahead of this weekend’s return to Premier League action against Chelsea.

Pochettino defended attacking midfielder Dele Alli and Blues star Ross Barkley over a video in which they were seen trying to get an upgrade to a penthouse suite at a London hotel.

He said he had moved on from a failed attempt to sign Barkley from Everton in 2017.

The Spurs boss also said he was hopeful that Christian Eriksen will sign a new contract.

You can see his press conference in the video below.