Argentina have been training ahead of their double-header agains Mexico.

A trio of Tottenham Hotspur players are in caretaker boss Lionel Scaloni’s squad.

Goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga is in the Albiceleste senior setup for the first time and in line to win his first cap in the upcoming fixtures.

Team-mates Juan Foyth and Erik Lamela are also involved.

You can see Argentina, including their Spurs contingent, in action on the training pitch in the video below.