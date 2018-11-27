Video: Spurs training ahead of Inter Milan game

Tottenham Hotspur trained at their Hotspur Way base today as they prepare to face Inter Milan in a Champions League group game tomorrow evening.

The north Londoners host the Serie A giants at Wembley in their fifth group game of the competition. The need a victory to avoid being eliminated from the competition.

You can see Mauricio Pochettino’s squad being put through their paces in their final training session before the must-win match in the video below.