Video: Toby Alderweireld appraises Spurs 2-1 PSV

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld gave his thoughts on last night’s Champions League win over PSV Eindhoven.

Harry Kane struck two late goals to give Spurs a 2-1 win at Wembley.

Alderweireld praised Kane’s contribution and the team’s performance, other than their wastefulness with chances.

He is took a swipe at the Wembley pitch, saying it was not good enough and made it difficult to play the brand of football Tottenham want to play.

You can watch his post-match interview in the video below.