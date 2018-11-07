Video: Tottenham 2-1 PSV Eindhoven (goals and highlights)

Tottenham Hotspur were within 12 minutes of crashing out of the Champions League, until star man Harry Kane popped up with two late goals to save them.

Spurs fell behind in the 2nd minute at Wembley, when Luuk de Jong’s powerful header beat Paulo Gazzaniga.

It was a frustrating evening for the Premier League side as they saw a host of chances saved by Jeroen Zoet in the PSV goal.

But Kane struck in the 78th minute and again in the 89th minute to give Spurs a first win of this season’s competition and maintain their slim hopes of progressing to the knockout rounds.

You can see Kane’s goals and the other highlights in the video below.