Video: Trent Alexander-Arnold scores for England vs USA
Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold scored his first international goal for England in this evening’s friendly against the USA at Wembley.
The 20-year-old applied a neat finish low and just inside the far post after arriving into the penalty area late and being played in by Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho.
Alexander-Arnold, who was winning his fourth cap for England, put the Three Lions 2-0 up midway through the first-half.
You can Alexander-Arnold’s first England goal in the video below.
ENGLAND 2-0 USA
The Three Lions are flying as Alexander-Arnold adds to Jesse Lingard's opening goal.
Watch live on Sky Sports Main Event of follow here: https://t.co/ERyOxfOH2h https://t.co/zSU2Y9pjdt
— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) November 15, 2018