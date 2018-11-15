Video: Trent Alexander-Arnold scores for England vs USA

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold scored his first international goal for England in this evening’s friendly against the USA at Wembley.

The 20-year-old applied a neat finish low and just inside the far post after arriving into the penalty area late and being played in by Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho.

Alexander-Arnold, who was winning his fourth cap for England, put the Three Lions 2-0 up midway through the first-half.

You can Alexander-Arnold’s first England goal in the video below.