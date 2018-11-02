Video: Unai Emery previews Arsenal vs Liverpool

Arsenal coach Unai Emery has held his pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Liverpool.

The Gunners host the Reds at the Emirates Stadium in the teatime kick-off in the Premier League.

Emery suggested that his side’s busy fixture schedule had left him with doubts over who will be available to him in the full-back positions, suggesting he would make a final decision after training today.

